Brokerages Set US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) PT at $41.88

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.88.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded US Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on US Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on US Foods from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Get US Foods alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USFD. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of US Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in US Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in US Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in US Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in US Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. 96.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:USFD traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,125,436. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.82, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.37. US Foods has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. US Foods had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. US Foods’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that US Foods will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.