Brokerages Set SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) PT at $174.57

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $174.57.

SPSC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $144.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.25 and a beta of 0.73. SPS Commerce has a 1-year low of $91.05 and a 1-year high of $174.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.02.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that SPS Commerce will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total transaction of $135,117.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 46,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.59, for a total transaction of $6,580,033.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,205 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,451. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 207.8% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in SPS Commerce in the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPS Commerce in the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

