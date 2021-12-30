Brokerages Set Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Target Price at $7.92

Shares of Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.92.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th.

In other Selecta Biosciences news, Director Timothy A. Springer acquired 211,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $631,458.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Carsten Brunn sold 17,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total value of $51,416.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,985,782 shares of company stock worth $12,179,692 and have sold 44,974 shares worth $160,858. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 34.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 110,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 89.7% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 77,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 36,451 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 51.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 35,878 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $706,000. Institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SELB opened at $3.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $386.11 million, a P/E ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.02. Selecta Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.47.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $24.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

