Brokerages Set Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) PT at $32.60

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.60.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HTA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Truist Financial downgraded Healthcare Trust of America to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTA. APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 11,630,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,628,000 after purchasing an additional 274,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,616,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,765,000 after purchasing an additional 492,258 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 36,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 8,223 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 901,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,077,000 after acquiring an additional 205,514 shares during the period. Finally, Community Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

HTA stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.70. 22,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,905,565. Healthcare Trust of America has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $34.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.58 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.78.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $191.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.59 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 3.43%. Healthcare Trust of America’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 260.00%.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

