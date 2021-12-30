Brokerages Set Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) Target Price at C$61.17

Shares of Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$61.17.

Several research firms recently commented on HDI. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$67.50 to C$75.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$62.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$51.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$65.00 to C$63.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of HDI opened at C$44.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.12, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of C$1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$42.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$38.14. Hardwoods Distribution has a one year low of C$24.35 and a one year high of C$49.34.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.71 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$471.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$568.61 million. Analysts anticipate that Hardwoods Distribution will post 5.3200001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 15th. Hardwoods Distribution’s dividend payout ratio is 6.52%.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

