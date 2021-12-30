Brokerages Set Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) Price Target at $21.43

Shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.39.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AYLA. TheStreet cut Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 10th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group started coverage on Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ AYLA traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,530. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.74 and a fifty-two week high of $28.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.83. The stock has a market cap of $125.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of -0.10.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.12. Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 91.26% and a negative net margin of 1,177.26%. The business had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $502,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 36.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 961,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,905,000 after purchasing an additional 257,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

