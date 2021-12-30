Brokerages Set Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) PT at $598.00

Shares of Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $598.00.

ATDRY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Auto Trader Group from 630.00 to 598.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Liberum Capital assumed coverage on Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

OTCMKTS ATDRY opened at $2.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.23. Auto Trader Group has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $2.53.

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

