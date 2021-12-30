Brokerages Expect Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) to Announce $0.23 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) to report earnings per share of $0.23 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Travelzoo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.04. Travelzoo reported earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2,200%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Travelzoo will report full year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.76. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $1.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Travelzoo.

Get Travelzoo alerts:

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $15.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.26 million. Travelzoo had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 929.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TZOO shares. Barrington Research cut their target price on Travelzoo from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelzoo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of TZOO stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.79. 48 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,993. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.02 million, a PE ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 1.87. Travelzoo has a twelve month low of $8.67 and a twelve month high of $19.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.95.

In related news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $116,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph Bartel bought 61,500 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.26 per share, with a total value of $630,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,354 shares of company stock worth $1,533,213 over the last quarter. 54.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. 32.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Travelzoo (TZOO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.