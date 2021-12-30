Brokerages Expect NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $95.36 Million

Equities analysts expect that NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) will post $95.36 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for NeoPhotonics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $90.86 million and the highest is $102.00 million. NeoPhotonics reported sales of $68.19 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 39.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will report full-year sales of $305.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $300.54 million to $311.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $380.60 million, with estimates ranging from $363.03 million to $400.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow NeoPhotonics.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 21.90% and a negative net margin of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $83.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NPTN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities downgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of NeoPhotonics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James raised shares of NeoPhotonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.94.

Shares of NPTN traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.34. 351,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 800,099. The stock has a market cap of $808.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.13. NeoPhotonics has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $16.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth Lynne Eby sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $752,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 92,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $1,383,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 376,078 shares of company stock worth $5,667,477. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NPTN. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 14,740 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,087,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,108,000 after purchasing an additional 181,150 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 52,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,555,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,880,000 after acquiring an additional 448,599 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 8,166 shares during the period. 84.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

