Brokerages Expect Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) to Post -$0.26 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.26) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Electric Last Mile Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the highest is ($0.22). The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electric Last Mile Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.52). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.44). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Electric Last Mile Solutions.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Electric Last Mile Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of ELMS stock opened at $6.15 on Monday. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $14.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions by 2,317.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

