Brokerages Anticipate Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Equities analysts expect Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) to announce $1.04 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Genpact’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.04 billion. Genpact posted sales of $950.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Genpact will report full year sales of $3.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $3.99 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.34 billion to $4.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Genpact.

Get Genpact alerts:

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.18. Genpact had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on G shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

In related news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $253,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Genpact by 284.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Genpact by 1,065.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Genpact by 987.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of G stock opened at $53.66 on Thursday. Genpact has a one year low of $38.28 and a one year high of $53.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Genpact’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

About Genpact

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genpact (G)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.