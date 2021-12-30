Brokerages Anticipate FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) to Announce $0.62 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) to report earnings of $0.62 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for FS KKR Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.62. FS KKR Capital posted earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will report full year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.62. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover FS KKR Capital.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $360.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.72 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 167.84% and a return on equity of 8.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

NYSE:FSK traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,571. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.85. FS KKR Capital has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 26.19%.

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Richard I. Goldstein purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.35 per share, with a total value of $32,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd C. Builione purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $106,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 6,950 shares of company stock worth $148,250 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Advisors Network Inc. purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $459,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,218,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 144,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 20,962 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 53.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 9,432 shares during the last quarter. 29.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

