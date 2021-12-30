Brokerages Anticipate Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) to post earnings per share of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.16. Central Garden & Pet posted earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 78.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full-year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $739.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 138.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter worth about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.29. 283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,156. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.59. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $55.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.17.

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

