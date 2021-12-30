Brokerages Anticipate Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Americold Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.31. Americold Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Americold Realty Trust.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.26). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on COLD. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

COLD traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.68. 1,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,090,270. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Americold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $40.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -293.32%.

In related news, insider Kelly Hefner Barrett purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.19 per share, with a total value of $87,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COLD. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $257,989,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 28.1% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,045,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7,477,356 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 149.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,125,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068,582 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 6.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,060,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,166 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $56,219,000.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Americold Realty Trust (COLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.