Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 49.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,503 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,379 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group grew its position in Broadcom by 97.3% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 46.5% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 104 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 81 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $612.61 per share, with a total value of $49,621.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $626.99 per share, with a total value of $99,691.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $672.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $277.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.84, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $579.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $517.89. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $419.14 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.33%.

AVGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst said its margin and FCF profile remains unmatched and its $10B buyback signals commitment to capital returns though management and he wouldn’t exclude further M&A. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $589.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $654.39.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.