Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors reduced its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,331 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Founders Capital Management increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $987,732.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.80.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $62.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $138.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -81.67%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

