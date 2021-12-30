Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Brinks Company is the global leader in total cash management, secure route-based logistics and payment solutions including cash-in-transit, ATM services, cash management services (including vault outsourcing, money processing and intelligent safe services), and international transportation of valuables. Their customers include financial institutions, retailers, government agencies, mints, jewelers and other commercial operations. Their global network of operations in 41 countries serves customers in more than 100 countries. “

Shares of BCO opened at $66.19 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.85. Brink’s has a 12 month low of $58.48 and a 12 month high of $84.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.37 and a beta of 1.65.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. Brink’s had a return on equity of 98.61% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Brink’s will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy Joseph Tynan purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.47 per share, with a total value of $95,205.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brink’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,055,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Brink’s in the 3rd quarter worth $9,156,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Brink’s by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Brink’s by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Brink’s in the 3rd quarter worth $316,000. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

