Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.49% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Brilliant Earth Group Inc. is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on BRLT. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Brilliant Earth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

NASDAQ:BRLT traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.31. The company had a trading volume of 222,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,190. Brilliant Earth Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.63 and a fifty-two week high of $20.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $95.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.10 million. Brilliant Earth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Brilliant Earth Group will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ian Bickley purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $359,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $402,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

About Brilliant Earth Group

