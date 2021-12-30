Brighton Jones LLC Purchases 67 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 170.4% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DE stock opened at $345.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $351.60 and a 200 day moving average of $353.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $263.85 and a 52 week high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on DE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.89.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

