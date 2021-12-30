Brighton Jones LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 99.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,403,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,403,582,000 after acquiring an additional 753,189 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Prologis by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,372,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,064,758,000 after acquiring an additional 543,417 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 7.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,666,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,709,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,815 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Prologis by 1.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,100,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,163,556,000 after acquiring an additional 327,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Prologis by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,177,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,570,777,000 after buying an additional 325,597 shares during the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist boosted their price target on Prologis from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Prologis from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.40.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $167.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $123.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.64. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.08 and a 1 year high of $168.56.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.09%.

In other Prologis news, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total transaction of $44,086,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 14,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $2,076,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 323,335 shares of company stock valued at $46,681,516. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

