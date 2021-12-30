Brighton Jones LLC Buys 965 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 121,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 59.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 26.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 98,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 20,701 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 5.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 483,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,237,000 after acquiring an additional 25,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 99.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,046,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,870,000 after acquiring an additional 522,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

MTG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America lowered MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.07.

In related news, Director Daniel A. Arrigoni purchased 5,000 shares of MGIC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.19 per share, with a total value of $70,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTG opened at $14.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $11.56 and a 1-year high of $16.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.94 and its 200-day moving average is $14.74.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The business had revenue of $294.74 million for the quarter. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 51.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.08%.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

