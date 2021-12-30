Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) vs. Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) Head-To-Head Survey

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) and Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Brigham Minerals and Amplify Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brigham Minerals 0 1 5 1 3.00 Amplify Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00

Brigham Minerals presently has a consensus price target of $24.17, indicating a potential upside of 14.53%. Amplify Energy has a consensus price target of $6.20, indicating a potential upside of 95.58%. Given Amplify Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Amplify Energy is more favorable than Brigham Minerals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.2% of Brigham Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.2% of Amplify Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Brigham Minerals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Amplify Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Brigham Minerals has a beta of 2.32, suggesting that its share price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amplify Energy has a beta of 3.45, suggesting that its share price is 245% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Brigham Minerals and Amplify Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brigham Minerals $91.72 million 13.06 -$57.99 million ($0.11) -191.80 Amplify Energy $202.14 million 0.60 -$464.03 million ($2.78) -1.14

Brigham Minerals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Amplify Energy. Brigham Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amplify Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Brigham Minerals and Amplify Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brigham Minerals 0.29% 5.94% 5.24% Amplify Energy -34.53% -48.29% 8.40%

Summary

Brigham Minerals beats Amplify Energy on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc. engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota. The company was founded by Ben M. Brigham in November 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Amplify Energy Company Profile

Amplify Energy Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in acquisition, development, exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on operations in the Rockies, offshore California, Oklahoma, East Texas & North Louisiana and South Texas. The company was founded in May 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

