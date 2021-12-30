Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) PT Raised to $24.00 at Barclays

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) had its target price increased by analysts at Barclays from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MNRL. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Brigham Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.38.

Shares of Brigham Minerals stock traded down $0.33 on Monday, hitting $21.10. The company had a trading volume of 125,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,639. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.80 and a beta of 2.32. Brigham Minerals has a twelve month low of $10.94 and a twelve month high of $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 5.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.15 and a 200-day moving average of $20.53.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $41.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Brigham Minerals will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 16,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $365,821.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 45,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $1,012,843.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,224 shares of company stock worth $2,083,964. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNRL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Brigham Minerals by 12.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the second quarter worth $224,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Brigham Minerals in the third quarter valued at $225,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Brigham Minerals in the third quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brigham Minerals in the second quarter valued at $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

