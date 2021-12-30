BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 113,404 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 1,035,413 shares.The stock last traded at $12.27 and had previously closed at $11.38.

A number of research firms have commented on BBIO. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $88.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $86.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $66.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 0.84.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.15). BridgeBio Pharma had a negative net margin of 939.99% and a negative return on equity of 805.16%. The company had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.12 million. The company’s revenue was down 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

