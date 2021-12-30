Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock opened at $56.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.30 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Bottomline Technologies has a 12-month low of $36.05 and a 12-month high of $56.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.64.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.03). Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 4,000 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $224,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $100,460.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,608 shares of company stock valued at $550,340 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 424,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,658,000 after purchasing an additional 10,324 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 105.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 23,589 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 53.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 175,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after acquiring an additional 60,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 36.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

