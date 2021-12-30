Boson Protocol Price Tops $1.57 on Major Exchanges (BOSON)

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 29th. One Boson Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $1.57 or 0.00003374 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Boson Protocol has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. Boson Protocol has a total market capitalization of $98.48 million and approximately $5.96 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $131.24 or 0.00281585 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00010594 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00010574 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000912 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00015644 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 71.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000223 BTC.

About Boson Protocol

BOSON is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,632,296 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Boson Protocol Coin Trading

