Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Platform Technology Partners

Platform Technology Partners decreased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 138 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Booking were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,117,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,820,787,000 after buying an additional 8,831 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Booking by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 632,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,348,000 after purchasing an additional 8,920 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Booking by 3.5% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 384,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $913,192,000 after purchasing an additional 12,936 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP lifted its position in Booking by 57.4% in the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 383,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $910,189,000 after purchasing an additional 139,771 shares during the period. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its position in Booking by 16.8% in the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 283,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $619,807,000 after purchasing an additional 40,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,455.00, for a total transaction of $449,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total transaction of $1,897,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,799 shares of company stock worth $6,608,453 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BKNG. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,940.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Argus raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,060.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,230.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,745.50.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,384.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $97.92 billion, a PE ratio of 260.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,342.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,300.75. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,860.73 and a fifty-two week high of $2,687.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $12.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

