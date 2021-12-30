boohoo group plc (LON:BOO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of boohoo group plc (LON:BOO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 379.58 ($5.10).

BOO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Liberum Capital lowered their price objective on boohoo group from GBX 360 ($4.84) to GBX 200 ($2.69) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($6.39) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on boohoo group from GBX 460 ($6.18) to GBX 350 ($4.70) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($6.39) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered boohoo group to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 395 ($5.31) to GBX 135 ($1.81) in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

boohoo group stock traded up GBX 0.55 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 123.40 ($1.66). The stock had a trading volume of 10,171,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,837,239. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 166.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 240.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73. The company has a market cap of £1.56 billion and a PE ratio of 26.71. boohoo group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 96.79 ($1.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 378.90 ($5.09).

In other boohoo group news, insider Brian Small acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 194 ($2.61) per share, with a total value of £29,100 ($39,118.16).

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

