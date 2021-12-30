BOLT (BOLT) Price Reaches $0.0054

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. During the last seven days, BOLT has traded down 10.2% against the dollar. BOLT has a market capitalization of $5.33 million and $89,671.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOLT coin can currently be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005265 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00041590 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00006916 BTC.

BOLT Coin Profile

BOLT is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. The official message board for BOLT is medium.com/bolt-global . The official website for BOLT is www.bolt-token.global . BOLT’s official Twitter account is @Bolt_Global

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

BOLT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOLT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOLT using one of the exchanges listed above.

