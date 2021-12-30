Boeing (NYSE:BA) Given a $275.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Boeing (NYSE:BA) has been given a $275.00 target price by Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Boeing from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.29.

NYSE:BA traded down $2.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $203.66. 6,106,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,197,899. The company has a market cap of $119.69 billion, a PE ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.71. Boeing has a one year low of $185.26 and a one year high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.39) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Boeing will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BA. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

