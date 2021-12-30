Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 263.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,931 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Tesla makes up 0.7% of Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,931,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,055,683,000 after buying an additional 334,675 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,342,557,000 after buying an additional 339,745 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 0.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,258,739 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,574,365,000 after buying an additional 31,814 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Tesla by 5.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,491,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,052,696,000 after buying an additional 239,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 2.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,549,907 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,412,873,000 after purchasing an additional 70,410 shares during the period. 39.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $825.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $764.00 to $888.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $910.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $822.84.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $1,086.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $539.49 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 351.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,061.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $835.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 10,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,113.59, for a total value of $11,865,301.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.47, for a total transaction of $1,064,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,291,521 shares of company stock valued at $4,499,277,379 in the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

