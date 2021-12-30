Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 161,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,170,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 4.1% of Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,392,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,761,000 after purchasing an additional 72,763 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 122,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,181,000 after acquiring an additional 28,276 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 321,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,232,000 after acquiring an additional 9,126 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 105,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 5,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 64,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 6,232 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VEA stock opened at $51.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.77. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $46.65 and a one year high of $53.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.