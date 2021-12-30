Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Has $489,000 Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 184,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,072,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,519,000 after acquiring an additional 10,281 shares during the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Marc D. Oken bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $167.46 per share, with a total value of $837,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total value of $1,536,167.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 304,597 shares of company stock valued at $51,058,405. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MMC opened at $173.89 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.68. The company has a market cap of $87.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.95 and a fifty-two week high of $175.12.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.14.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

