Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,832 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHH. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 204.5% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHH opened at $52.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.63. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $36.16 and a 12-month high of $52.51.

