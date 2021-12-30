Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Buys Shares of 5,423 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 103,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,003,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 43,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 629,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,092,000 after purchasing an additional 29,405 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 255,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

JPM opened at $158.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $123.77 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The company has a market capitalization of $468.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.30%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

