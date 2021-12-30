Blueprint Investment Partners LLC Acquires 1,111 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Blueprint Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 56.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,080 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 70.9% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in Applied Materials by 42.4% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 143.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 200.0% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $160.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.54. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.16 and a 52-week high of $163.02. The firm has a market cap of $143.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.99 and its 200 day moving average is $139.92.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

AMAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. New Street Research cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $162.38 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.38.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.