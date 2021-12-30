BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Stock Price Down 2%

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)’s share price fell 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $92.68 and last traded at $92.68. 209 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 189,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.57.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BXC. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of BlueLinx from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on BlueLinx in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get BlueLinx alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $895.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.36.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.96. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 139.09% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $970.84 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in BlueLinx by 3.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of BlueLinx by 434.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,714 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in BlueLinx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in BlueLinx by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,860 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after buying an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

About BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC)

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include two principal categories: structural and specialty. The Structural products include plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood products used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.