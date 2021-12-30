Blueberries Medical Corp (CNSX:BBM) Director Facundo Garreton Buys 212,800 Shares

Blueberries Medical Corp (CNSX:BBM) Director Facundo Garreton bought 212,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.06 per share, for a total transaction of $13,619.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,214,593 shares in the company, valued at $77,733.95.

Facundo Garreton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Facundo Garreton bought 133,000 shares of Blueberries Medical stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.06 per share, for a total transaction of $7,984.26.

Separately, Fundamental Research reduced their price target on shares of Blueberries Medical to $0.39 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Blueberries Cannabis Corp, through its subsidiaries, produces cannabis. The company is headquartered in Ontario, Canada.

