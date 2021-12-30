Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Shares Purchased by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,499 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 264.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 129,140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 93,728 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 181,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,528,000 after acquiring an additional 65,033 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,777,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $615,000.

BLMN stock opened at $21.46 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.83. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.29 and a 12 month high of $32.81. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 219.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

BLMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.50 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.91.

In other news, COO Gregg Scarlett acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $192,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

