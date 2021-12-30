Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.83.

Several research firms recently commented on BXMT. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

In related news, Director Henry N. Nassau acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.73 per share, with a total value of $981,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $26,327.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,469 shares of company stock worth $79,567. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BXMT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,935,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $412,498,000 after buying an additional 222,881 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 6.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,616,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,436,000 after buying an additional 166,662 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,857,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,248,000 after buying an additional 10,195 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 3.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,562,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,829,000 after buying an additional 46,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,231,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,073,000 after buying an additional 23,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BXMT traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.09. The stock had a trading volume of 24,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,544. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.36. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $25.82 and a 1-year high of $34.04.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 54.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Research analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.88%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

