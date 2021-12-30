BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) Shares Gap Up to $4.82

Shares of BlackSky Technology Inc (NYSE:BKSY) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.82, but opened at $4.96. BlackSky Technology shares last traded at $4.91, with a volume of 6,783 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.36. The company has a current ratio of 7.68, a quick ratio of 7.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in BlackSky Technology during the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BlackSky Technology during the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in BlackSky Technology during the third quarter worth about $112,000.

BlackSky Holdings Inc is a provider of real-time geospatial intelligence and global monitoring services. BlackSky Holdings Inc, formerly known as Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp., is based in United States.

