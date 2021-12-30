BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 192.50 ($2.59).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.50) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.69) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 140 ($1.88) to GBX 125 ($1.68) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.49) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a GBX 2.31 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 1.63%.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

