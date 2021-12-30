BitTorrent 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $771.25 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 29th. BitTorrent has a total market cap of $2.65 billion and approximately $771.25 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitTorrent has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitTorrent coin can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $83.11 or 0.00178321 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00009355 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00006472 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005187 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000794 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 34% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00005087 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002526 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

BitTorrent is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins. The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

