Bitcoin SV (BSV) Price Tops $122.76 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $2.32 billion and approximately $115.91 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for about $122.76 or 0.00258653 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,461.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.65 or 0.00913704 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00022835 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002887 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,937,933 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

