Bitcoin Confidential (BC) Market Cap Tops $588,223.10

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market cap of $588,223.10 and $9,166.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00012846 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $151.75 or 0.00320338 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000399 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Profile

Bitcoin Confidential (CRYPTO:BC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Confidential should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Confidential using one of the exchanges listed above.

