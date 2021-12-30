bitCNY Price Up 0.2% This Week (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. bitCNY has a total market cap of $4.50 million and $492,750.00 worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One bitCNY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000336 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, bitCNY has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00058877 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,701.88 or 0.07789367 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.02 or 0.00073680 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,447.01 or 0.99836415 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00053599 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007781 BTC.

bitCNY Profile

bitCNY’s genesis date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

bitCNY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

