Bitblocks Market Cap Tops $246,293.47 (BBK)

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One Bitblocks coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitblocks has a market capitalization of $246,293.47 and $2.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitblocks has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,291.84 or 1.01387196 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00059206 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004702 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005028 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00032273 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003822 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $536.54 or 0.01150261 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitblocks Profile

Bitblocks is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 273,203,440 coins and its circulating supply is 263,886,015 coins. Bitblocks’ official website is bitblocksproject.com . Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBlocks is an hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Bitblocks

