Bitball Treasure (BTRS) Price Down 0.4% This Week

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 30th. One Bitball Treasure coin can currently be purchased for $42.81 or 0.00090512 BTC on exchanges. Bitball Treasure has a total market capitalization of $19.26 million and approximately $227,303.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitball Treasure has traded down 0.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000463 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000376 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000525 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitball Treasure Coin Profile

Bitball Treasure is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. Bitball Treasure’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . The official message board for Bitball Treasure is medium.com/@bitballerc20 . Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

Bitball Treasure Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitball Treasure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitball Treasure using one of the exchanges listed above.

