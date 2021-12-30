BitBall (BTB) Price Tops $0.0052 on Exchanges

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 29th. BitBall has a market capitalization of $3.14 million and $120,136.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitBall has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. One BitBall coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,320.54 or 1.01417339 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.21 or 0.00058321 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004629 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004970 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00032080 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003818 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $537.21 or 0.01151345 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BitBall

BitBall is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

