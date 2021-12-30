Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Oppenheimer

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Oppenheimer in a report released on Thursday. They presently have a $14.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 366.67% from the stock’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Bionano Genomics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BNGO. Zacks Investment Research cut Bionano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Maxim Group started coverage on Bionano Genomics in a report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNGO remained flat at $$3.00 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,780,801. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.38. Bionano Genomics has a 1 year low of $1.84 and a 1 year high of $15.69. The stock has a market cap of $867.55 million, a P/E ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.85.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 390.68% and a negative return on equity of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $4.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bionano Genomics will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Bionano Genomics by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 26.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bionano Genomics Company Profile

Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.

